Circuit Ireland cancellation a 'no brainer'

ORGANISERS of the Circuit of Ireland have said that cancelling this year's event was a "no brainer".

The Ulster Automobile Club has announced that they have "regrettably" decided to cancel the rally, which was scheduled for Easter weekend (April 2-3, 2021).

The cancellation comes amid the continuing uncertainty around large-scale gatherings taking place both in Ireland and across the globe which have the potential to encourage the spreading of the coronavirus.

It follows the North West 200 and the Tandragee 100 in being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Graeme Stewart, the Circuit of Ireland's Event Director, commented, “On one level this was a very difficult decision to make as we had just secured the first round of the Motorsport UK British Rally Championship.

"On another level it was a ‘no brainer’, safety must always come first and we couldn’t justify putting additional pressure on all the hard working overstretched NHS staff and other Public Health services to run the event."

Clerk of the Course, Nigel Hughes, added, “We can’t expect local residents to allow the roads to be closed during this dreadful pandemic which is claiming lives daily.

"2021 was to be the 90th anniversary of the ‘Circuit’. With the vaccination programme now in full swing hopefully 2022 will facilitate the anniversary celebrations and the smooth and safe running of the rally on April 15-16."