Halloween in Ballycastle



When and where is the event?

The Council’s Halloween event will take place in Ballycastle on Monday 31st October and is located in the Seafront area following the parade through the town.

What time is the event?

There will be a Quiet Time for Children with Additional Needs from 5.30pm – 6.30pm featuring amusements, Halloween crafts, Rodd Hogg magic act and balloon modeller. The main event will commence at 6.30pm featuring CJ Entertainments, Harry McGarrity band, balloon modeller, scary characters, Rodd Hogg magic, glow poi, fire poi and of course the fireworks!

Where can I Park?

Parking restrictions will be in place on the roads near Ballycastle Seafront. Public parking is available at Harbour Carpark, Sheskburn Recreation Centre and Quay Road Playing Fields on a first come first serve basis.

Is there any disabled parking?

Pre-bookable disabled parking is now open and you can reserve your space for one of your local events by contacting the Coleraine Visitor Information Centre on 02870344723.

Will there be a parade?

The Halloween parade, will gather up from 6pm with judging at 6.15pm prior to departing at 6.30pm from the Dalriada Hospital Lower Carpark on Leyland Road walking along Castle Street, The Diamond, Ann Street, Quay Road and North Street to the Seafront. Expect delays at this time.

Will there be any diversions will be in place?

There will be diversions around North Street and which will be closed from approx. 6.30pm – 9pm so expect delays at this time and follow the directional signs

Are there any admission charges?

The events are all free admission, however amusement rides will have a charge per ride.

Will there be any disabled toilets?

There will be a disabled toilet located at the Seafront

Can I bring sparklers?

Sparklers are strictly prohibited

Is there a quiet time for individuals with additional needs?

There will be a Quiet Time for Children with Additonal Needs at the Seafront from 5.30pm – 6.30pm. This will include Halloween crafts, amusements, magician and balloon modeller.

Are there amusements?

Yes the Amusements will have a quiet time session from 5.30pm – 6.30pm and open to all from 6.30pm - 9.30pm.

Will there be Fireworks?

There will be fireworks at 8.30pm viewable from the Seafront