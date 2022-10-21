Awards shortlist recognises customer service excellence at Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre

Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre has been recognised for its customer service excellence at this year’s NI Travel & Tourism Awards.

It was one of only four locations shortlisted through a public vote for the title of best Visitor Information Centre in Northern Ireland, alongside Visit Belfast, Visit Derry, and Newcastle.

While the overall accolade was presented to Visit Belfast, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council was delighted to see one of its local centres take its place on the shortlist.

Offering his congratulations, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “The tourism economy is vitally important to Causeway Coast and Glens, and we are very fortunate to welcome thousands of visitors every year who want to experience our unique place for themselves.

“Our network of Visitor Information Centres provides a gateway to the destination and they encourage our visitors to spend time here and explore more of what we have to offer. This translates into extra footfall for our towns and villages, and the wider tourism and hospitality sector.

“Visitors benefit greatly from our knowledgeable staff, and it is thanks to their efforts that we were shortlisted for this award. This recognition via a public vote is testament to our Visitor Services Advisors and I want to say well-done and thank you to Harriett Hamilton and Jacqui O’Kelly for their commitment to their role in Ballycastle all year round, and to our seasonal staff, Liz Bottomly and Connlaith McTaggart, for their contribution during the busy summer period.”

Caroline Carey, Visitor Servicing Officer, added: “Our Visitor Information Centres are an important part of our tourism landscape and I am very proud of Ballycastle’s achievement, especially because the shortlist was reached via a public vote.

“Alongside providing an important information service for our visitors, the VICs support the local tourism economy and its stakeholders by actively promoting and selling accommodation, tours and tickets as well as a range of our local food and craft items. They offer an opportunity to showcase our tourism products and inspire our visitors, which is beneficial to our trade partners as it connects them to potential new customers.”

In a Tourism Northern Ireland Visitor Attitude Survey conducted in 2018, 38% of visitors said they received information from a Visitor Information Centre which encouraged them to visit other areas of Northern Ireland beyond their initial plans, while 18% said it led to them staying longer.

