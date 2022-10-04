Pay rise for Council Chief

COUNCIL chief David Jackson has been given a pay rise while NIPSA claim some cash-strapped council workers are “feeding their families from foodbanks.”

The accounts indicate that the CEO of Causeway Coast and Glens Council earned between £120k and £125k in the 2021/22 financial year.

In the previous year his salary was in the £115-120k salary band.

The document points out that remuneration of senior employees is determined by the National Joint Council (NJC) for Local Government Services which sets pay and conditions for around 1.4m council workers across the UK.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens Council added: “The Chief Executive’s salary is paid in line with national pay scales and guidance.”

Nevertheless, the increase in Mr Jackson's pay drew criticism from Independent Councillor Padraig McShane.

“It is scarcely believable that a pay rise of this nature was awarded at this time,” he said.

“Staff have not enjoyed significant pay rises for a number of years. They will see this as another slap in the face for their efforts.”

