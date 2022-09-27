Dark Hedges Danger Zone

DARK Hedges campaigner Bob McCallion has “implored” the Department of Infrastructure (DFI)to conduct an “urgent” visual inspection of the iconic Bregagh Road beech trees.

He claims one tree is particularly dangerous, with a number of limbs crashing down in recent years, adding that a huge broken branch has been resting precariously on another tree for a full year, with nothing being done.

He made his remarks in an email to DfI, the Health and Safety Executive NI (H&SE) and North Antrim MLAs on September 13, entitled 'Formal Complaint' Dangerous Trees at Dark Hedges'.

“The branch is currently resting on a healthy one after collapsing well over a year ago,” he told The Chronicle, adding, that he wrote to the H&SE and others “due to the serious public safety risks involved.”

Responding, DfI told the Chronicle that an arboriculturist is currently being engaged, and any trees that are a safety risk will be reported to landowners.

Progress has always been notoriously slow at the site, still beset with car parking and safety issues, due to the myriad of landowners and statutory bodies whose agreement must be sought.

DANGEROUS

Mr McCallion described one tree as “particularly dangerous” in his email:

“Some of the limbs/branches have come down on the road below, even in calm weather after collapsing and hanging in the canopy above for years - others still remain.

“The lower trunk shows signs of advanced decay but a survey would uncover the extent of this rather than a visual inspection, as it would for the other trees.”

He claimed that regular surveys and preventative maintenance work facilitated by Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, on behalf of the Dark Hedges Preservation Trust (DHPT), had ceased, which he said “may help to explain why the tree tunnel is in such a dangerous state in 2022.”

For more see this week's Ballycastle Chronicle