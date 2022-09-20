Bushmills woman queued for nine hours to see HRH lying in state

BUSHMILLS woman Glenda Rodgers-McCormick, who queued for over nine hours to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state, said it was an 'emotional and humbling' experience.

Glenda, who was presented with a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Bushmills in 2019, flew to Luton on Thursday morning and lost no time in joining the queue.

She told the Chronicle: “My friend Julie Corbett from Portstewart researched and organised the trip and I was pleased to be able to go with her to pay my respects to a lady who meant so much to me.

“We ended up staying in Luton and commuted back and forth. On the first day we left our bags off and off we went. We walked past Tower Hill and Tower Bridge and joined the queue in Bermondsey, which is five miles away from Westminster.

“We followed the queue in and out of wee side streets – when we reached Tower Bridge wristbands were issued, mine was 9,800 or around that, so that gives you an idea of how many people were ahead of us.”

