Arrests in Derry following report of vehicle stolen from Ballycastle

Police in Derry/Londonderry have arrested two people following the theft of a vehicle in Ballycastle that was later found on fire in Culmore Point in the city yesterday morning, Tuesday, 13th September.

At around 8am yesterday, police were alerted that a white Citroen van stolen from Dalriada Gardens in Ballycastle sometime from 11pm onwards on Monday night, 12th September, was sighted on Letterkenny Road in the city and was heading towards Donegal.

Officers subsequently made attempts to stop the vehicle, however, at around 10am a report was made that a van was on fire in the Culmore Point area. This vehicle, believed to be the one stolen, is understood to have been involved in a damage-only collision sometime between 8:15am and 9am yesterday in the Buncrana Road area of the city.

Following further enquiries, police arrested a 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man in the Alder Road area of the city. Both the man and woman were arrested on suspicion of the offences of criminal damage, failing to stop for police, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle and driving while unfit through drink or drug. The man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, disorderly behaviour, assault on police, and threats to kill. Both remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: "As we continue with our enquiries, we’re keen to hear from anyone who believes they saw the van from 11pm onwards on Monday night. In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw it, or captured its movements between Ballycastle and Derry/Londonderry between that time and 10am yesterday morning. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 297 of 13/09/22."

