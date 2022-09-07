Soaring energy costs will pull more into debt: CAP

AS ENERGY prices continue to rise, a local charity says many low income families are already struggling.

St Patrick’s Parish Church, 1st Presbyterian Church, Methodist Church and Connect Christian Fellowship in Ballymoney have been helping local people get free of debt through partnering with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) for the past 9 years.

But they warn that living is now costing millions of low income families everything as energy prices continue to soar, with no sign of improvement.

Gordon Robinson, CAP’s Office Manager in Ballymoney, says “Many local families living on a low income are already in a financial crisis due to widespread rising costs. The recently announced gas price rises (due in October) on top of previous increases in the price of gas, electricity and oil - not to mention all the other price increases, will result in debt, desperation and in some cases, destitution for local people this winter.”

