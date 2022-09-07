‘No breathing space’ for new PM over the protocol: Paisley

THE NEW Prime Minister will have ‘no breathing space’ over the controversial protocol issue, Ian Paisley has warned in a speech to the DUP’s North Antrim Constituency Association.

In an address which focused on economic issues, the local MP also hit out at other political parties which he branded ‘the rigorous implementation’ brigade.

Mr. Paisley said: “Several key staging posts are ahead of the people of Northern Ireland.

“The election by the Conservative Party of its new leader and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will mean they will immediately have to confront how the government deals with the Northern Ireland protocol.”

