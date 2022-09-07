A Fair day’s work for James

THEY SAY age is only a number - and Carey man James McVeigh is proof of that.

At 91, the former mine worker and Antrim Senior hurler is as busy now as he has ever been with his charitable work.

Over the weekend of the Auld Lammas Fair in Ballycastle, James - with the help of some friends - manned a temporary car park within the grounds of Sheskburn Garage.

He was granted use of the land as a family relative is the owner of the long-established car business.

In baking heat, James admitted vehicles for a number of hours on the Sunday before the Fair opened for trading before returning to his post from nine in the morning until five in the afternoon on Bank Holiday Monday and again the following day.

In all, he succeeded in raising £1,000 for Action Cancer - his chosen charity.

