‘CPR TRAINING NEEDS TO BE ON THE NATIONAL CURRICULUM’ - MCMANUS

A CUSHENDALL hurler has called for CPR training to be taught in schools after he came to the assistance of a man suffering a cardiac arrest while on his way to work.

Last Friday morning Neil McManus, who plays for Cushendall club Ruairí Óg as well as Antrim County, helped Emma Dillon tend to a man who went into cardiac arrest in Martinstown.

Speaking to GAA reporter Jerome Quinn following a match on Friday evening against Newtownabbey side St Enda's, Mr McManus described how he fetched a defibrillator while Emma gave CPR to the man who appeared to have had a heart attack in his vehicle.

He acknowledged that they were “lucky there was a defibrillator at a shop nearby” and that Emma was trained in CPR.

“She spent a few minutes with him bringing him around," he said, adding: "Thankfully the ambulance crew were there very quickly."

The hurler also told how his own father had suffered a heart attack while playing golf and had his life saved by emergency responders after he made his way back home.

“With rural communities, it's very important that we are self-sufficient, many GAA clubs have really bought into the importance of having life-saving equipment on site and hopefully some day our government will see a little bit of sense and CPR training will be put on the national curriculum.”

‘TWIST OF FATE’

Emma, originally from Loughgiel but now living in the Cargan area, told the Chronicle how she was on her way to work as an Occupational Therapist at Antrim Area Hospital when she was able to come to the man's aid.

Emma echoed Mr McManus’s call for CPR training in schools as well as more awareness around the symptoms of cardiac arrest.

She explained how she had been running late that morning after forgetting her uniform and a ‘twist of fate’ meant she was there to give CPR.

Emma said: “I was just driving up the road on my way to work and saw a few cars on the road. I saw Neil, who I knew, taking the man out of his car.

“I am trained in CPR and was able to bring him round whilst Neil got the defibrillator and we waited for an ambulance which came fairly quickly.”

