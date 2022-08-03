Limepark parkrun Armoy – are you ready to run?

NOW that the dust has settled on Armoy Motorcycle Road Races 2022, a brand new venture is ready to run in Armoy!

After a lengthy time in the pipeline, this Saturday, August 6, The 5K Limepark parkrun Armoy will become a reality.

This popular activity is sure to attract a good crowd to the playing fields on the Drones Road - where Armoy Rugby Club played.

This is now also the home ground of Causeway Giants American Football Club!

Course Directors well known locals Ruth Mc Neill and Debbie Rouke aren’t too sure what to expect, however Ivan Prue, parkrun ambassador for Limepark parkrun will lend a steadying hand.

Everyone associated with parkrun, no matter where it's held, knows the secret to keeping it going. It’s volunteers. Volunteers for each Saturday morning!

Debbie and Ruth are inviting people - volunteers to come to a training session in the Tilly Molloy Centre Armoy this Thursday evening starting at 6.30pm. Experienced officials from Parkrun will take this session to guide and inform the volunteers.

A good attendance of volunteers would be so appreciated.

Every parkrun course is different, so parkrun awaits this new activity.

It’s new. It’s the first day. And Limepark Armoy is the place to be on Saturday August 6 at 9.30am and every other Saturday after that!

What is parkrun?

Parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world.

Saturday morning events are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces.

Parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

How do I take part?

Registration is completely free and only needs to be done once, whether you intend to walk, jog, run, or volunteer or do a combination of all these things!

Simply complete the registration form print your barcode and head down to your local event.

There are 1,147 events around the country to choose from.

Organisers would love to see you at Limepark soon!