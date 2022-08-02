Chronicle helps out with ‘an unusual proposal’

EAGLE eyed readers may have been 'puzzled' by the addition to last week's paper – but it was all part of an elaborate plan by a love-smitten man to propose to the love of his life – and she said yes!!

When Matty Burke got in touch with the Chronicle regarding his 'unusual proposal', we couldn't wait to play our part, suckers for a love story and keen on the odd crossword, we were looking forward to see what romantic Matty's clues would be.

Matty, from Banbridge, set the wheels in motion for Saturday July 30 when he would be taking his girlfriend, Charlotte Benton, to Rathlin Island for the day....

PLANNING

He contacted us to get us to play our part, then got in touch with the Co-Op shop on Rathlin to ensure a local paper would be available on the island when they arrived, he booked the ferry tickets early and (I'd love to say he sat back and relaxed, but judging by the emails flying back and forth, the guy was nervous!)

Matty, a youth worker at All Saint's Church in Belfast has known Charlotte, a pharmacist in Greyabbey, for a few years, but they've been a couple for seven months now.

Matty takes up the story: “We had talked about heading to Rathlin Island as a date idea since our very first date, so I thought it would be an ideal place to propose.

“When we’d finished at the Seabird Centre, I suggested we head back for some lunch.

“When we arrived at the Water Shed Cafe, the paper had been left on the counter for me to take and ‘find’ the crossword.

“As we sat on a picnic bench overlooking the water trying to solve the puzzle, I just waited as she began to piece it together.

“When she realised that her full name was in the puzzle, I just pointed her to the clue with the big question in it and got down on one knee. We haven’t stopped smiling since - best day of our lives so far!”

CONGRATULATIONS

We couldn't wait to find out how Matty's proposal had went and we were delighted to have been involved – when we opened the email saying 'Good news! It all went smoothly and to plan - she said yes and was totally surprised by the crossword… so thanks again for all your help with everything' it was just a great start to a Monday morning.

All of us here at the Chronicle wish Matty and Charlotte, who plan to wed next August, every good wish for the future - health, wealth, happiness, and never a 'cross word'...!