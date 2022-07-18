Warm weather advice from Dogs Trust

1. Provide shade and water - Make sure your dog has access to shade and plenty of fresh water throughout the day.

2. Plan your walkies - Walk your dog in the early morning or late in the evening when temperatures are cooler. This will reduce their risk of heatstroke. Be particularly careful if your dog is old, overweight or suffers from breathing difficulties.

3. Do the five second tarmac test - Tarmac can get very hot in the sun and could burn your dog’s paws. Check the pavement with your hand before letting your dog walk on it — hold your hand down for five seconds, if it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for your dog's paws.

4. Don't let them get burnt - Keep your dog out of direct sunlight where you can. Use pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your dog’s skin, like the tips of their ears and nose. Ask your vet for more advice if needed.

5. Check ahead for adventures - If you're planning a day out somewhere, check whether dogs are welcome. Some public parks and beaches may have Public Space Protection Orders or Dog Control Orders at certain times of year.

What to do if your dog overheats



If dogs are too hot and can’t reduce their body temperature by panting, they may develop heatstroke which can be fatal.



Heatstroke can affect any type of dog, but certain breeds and types of dog are at increased risk, including brachycephalic or flat-faced breeds such as English Bulldogs, Pugs and French Bulldogs. According to recent research*, English Bulldogs are fourteen times more likely to suffer heat-related illness compared to Labrador Retrievers. Over a third of owners of flat-faced dogs reported that heat regulation is a problem for their pet.

Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs

Panting heavily

Drooling excessively

Appears lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated

Vomiting

Collapsing

Diarrhoea

If your dog is showing any of these signs, contact your nearest vet and follow their advice .