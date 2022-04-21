‘Cry me a river job’ - tempers flare over Parker Avenue

A ROW erupted at last week's Leisure and Amenities council meeting over a DUP Notice of Motion to use money from the sale of the Dunluce Centre, in Portrush, to upgrade the nearby Parker Avenue playing fields.

With accusations of electioneering on both sides, Sinn Féin Councillor Cara McShane blasted the proposal, saying to ‘ring fence’ money, was “disingenuous”, flew in the face of council’s own processes and undermined other equally deserving projects.

She was not convinced when meeting chair, DUP Cllr John McAuley, amended his Motion to remove any reference to the Dunluce Centre money, causing him to retort, “it's always a cry me a river job here, why bother.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*