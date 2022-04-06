Local students watch their produce go from ‘Plot to plate’

LEARNERS at BCW Training Ballycastle are celebrating this week after they announced their partnership with local café and restaurant owner, Neil Campbell.



The Chronicle caught up with Dessie Smyth from BCW to hear more about this exciting project and the benefits it will bring to the students and indeed to those who will frequent the eateries.



Dessie said: “Back in November last year I came into BCW to talk to the students about their healthy eating project as I come from a catering background. We decided to embark on a project that would promote healthy eating amongst the students, something that they could see and take part in.

“We bought a greenhouse and planted seeds, herbs, vegetables and fruit and then we'd bring our goods into the kitchen and show the students how to make meals from their home grown produce.”

