Focus on drugs and policing at upcoming PCSP public meetings

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is inviting the public to attend a series of open meetings with the PSNI this month.

Members of the local community are encouraged to attend to find out more about policing in your area with a specific focus on illegal drugs.

The meetings are scheduled to take place at 7pm in Sheskburn House (Ballycastle) on Monday 28th March, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre (Limavady) on Wednesday 30th March and Coleraine Town Hall on Thursday 31st March.

The PSNI has been invited as part of the PCSP’s ongoing commitment to provide the public with opportunities to discuss policing issues, including the scourge of drug abuse across the Borough.

PCSP Chairperson Councillor Darryl Wilson said it was a timely engagement opportunity for local communities: “The PCSP is committed to making Causeway Coast and Glens a safe place where we can live peacefully, bring up a family, do business and get on with our day-to-day lives without the fear of crime or violence.

“Drugs can have a devastating impact and we know their existence in our local communities is a significant concern for our residents. Please come along to one of our upcoming public meetings to find out more about what is being done locally to address this issue.

“The PCSP anti-drugs work to date includes the provision of RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) bins in Coleraine and Limavady, advertising campaigns, support initiatives and a grants scheme to develop safer communities.

“The meetings are a safe space where you can share your concerns and hear directly from the PSNI and the Partnership about our ongoing commitment to resolving local community safety issues.

“It is very important that we foster confidence in policing, and the open engagement opportunities provided through public meetings are central to this. We want individuals and community stakeholders to have their say on policing matters so we can shape the work of the PCSP to address the matters that are important to you.”

There will be an opportunity to put forward questions on the night, or alternatively you can submit a written question in advance by emailing pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.

Each meeting will begin at 7pm, with tea and coffee available from 6.30pm.

For further information about Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.

uk/live/ policing- and-community-safety-partnership or follow Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP on Facebook.