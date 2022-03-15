Artist captures Ulster sporting Icons

LOCAL artist Oliver McParland has created a half hour documentary on DVD, which looks at some of his recent work including Oliver start and complete his large ‘oil on canvas’ portrait of William Dunlop which will be auctioned later to raise funds for Air Ambulance N.I. and The N.I. Children’s Kidney Fund.



During the making of this programme Oliver had a serious accident falling from a ladder while painting a mural.

He spent weeks in intensive care and months recovering.

Oliver saiys he owes his life to the N.I. Air Ambulance and he has already donated one of his paintings to the charity which raised £600.

In the programme, narrated by Stephen Watson, a wide range of his talent is shown and explained from canvas portraits to external murals in Ballycastle and Armoy.

Oliver also painted internal murals including Harry Gregg at the York Hotel Portstewart and the Dark Hedges in the Armada Hotel Armoy.

Oliver is proud of his GAA team mural in Cushendall where he had his serious fall.

Stephen said: “It was a privilege to narrate the programme for this talented artist.

“His portrait of William is an excellent likeness and would make a great buy for fans of motorcycle history.”

Oliver said: “I enjoyed being the subject of this documentary and I hope that my painting of William will raise substantial funds for these very deserving charities.”

Each DVD (£10) will contain a 7” x 5” copy on photographic paper of the William Portrait.

It can be purchased from several outlets in Ballycastle and Armoy and by post from roadracingmemorabilia.co.uk

The DVD is Directed by Colin James & Produced by Rowland White.