Monday's weather

Today:

A cloudy start with showery outbreaks of rain, but this clearing from the west during the morning with clouds thinning and breaking to give some afternoon sunshine. Breezy along the north coast. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Dry with some clear spells during the evening, perhaps leading to a touch of frost in sheltered rural parts, then clouds increasing overnight with a southerly breeze picking up later. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Here is today's national weather forecast with Tom Morgan.