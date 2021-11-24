Footway and road resurfacing scheme for Bellaghy Road, Dunloy



A £83,000 footway and road resurfacing scheme on Bellaghy Road, Dunloy is due to commence on Monday 29 November 2021.

This footway scheme, which extends a distance of approximately 185 metres along Bellaghy Road from the new Killimorrie Park to its junction at New Road, includes the installation of a new 2.5m footway, improvement of sight lines, resurfacing of the carriageway and upgrading of drainage.

Minister Mallon welcomed the scheme:

“I am pleased that the new pavement being delivered by this scheme in Dunloy will greatly enhance provision for pedestrians. The investment will also improve the strength and surface quality of this section of Bellaghy Road, to the benefit of local residents and those who travel through the area.

“I would like to thank the public and local residents in advance for their cooperation and ask that they comply with all temporary traffic restrictions while these much needed works are completed”

To facilitate the works localised lane closures will be operational Monday to Friday from 8.00am until 6.00pm. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times from the 29 November 2021 for a period of 10 weeks.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on favourable weather conditions. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and safety advice with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.