Councillor praises body seeking North Antrim UNESCO Geopark

Committee considers £35k grant for Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust

Features of the landscape that could help bring Geopark status to the North Coast: Glenariff, Ballycastle’s North Star Dyke and the Giant’s Causeway.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

WINNING UNESCO Geopark status for the North Antrim Coast is just one reason why ratepayers should continuing subsiding the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust.

That was the view of one UUP councillor expressed during a committee debate on the council's annual £35k grant for the conservation body.

The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust – the body which manages three local Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and promotes conservation across the borough – has been helping prepare a Geopark bid.

CCGHT staff have already drawn up an assessment of the pros and cons that go with an application.

*Full story in this week's *Chronicle

