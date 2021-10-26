Website chief charged

Senior women’s team are ready to take on ‘fantastic’ Austria, says Shiels
Geoffrey Brian Moffett
THE man who heads up the Causeway Coast Community website and Facebook page has been charged with three offences alleging the improper use of a public electronic communications network.
The case of Geoffrey Brian Moffett, of Redwood Park, Coleraine, was mentioned during an online sitting of Coleraine Magistrates on Thursday, October 21.
The 33-year-old, pictured, is charged with sending a message that he knew to be false ‘for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another’ between October 9 last year and October 12 last year. He is also accused of two similar offences between the same dates.
Defending, Jamie Matthews made an application for a two-week adjournment, stating that it was a complex case.
District Judge Peter King adjourned the case until November 4.