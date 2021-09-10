First clinics announced in campus vaccine initiative

Covid-19 - Fri 10th September Figures
Ulster University
The Jabbathon vaccine promotion starts on Monday 13 September, with the first in an extensive series of vaccination clinics for students.
The initiative will involve around 60 walk-in clinics in September covering some 30 campuses – offering first doses to students across Northern Ireland’s universities and Further Education colleges. The clinics are being run by Health Trust vaccinator teams.
The programme for the first week of Jabbathon is listed below.
72% of young people in the 18-29 age group in NI have now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose.
The campus vaccination push is part of the ongoing part of the ongoing vaccination push, as the overall take-up rate for first doses comes close to 90% of the adult population.
Coleraine Campus, Sports Hall, 16th September, 10am to 3.30pm
Jordanstown Campus, Sports Hall 2, 15th September and 16th September 10am to 3.30pm
Magee Campus, MG Building, Sports Hall, 14th September 9.30 am to 1.30pm
Queen’s University Belfast
Quad Lawn, 13th September to 17th September 10 am to 4pm
Northern Regional College
Ballymena campus clinic in Seven Towers centre, 13th September and 15th September – 9am to 5pm
Ballymoney Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm
Coleraine Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm
Magherafelt Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10 am to 2.30pm
Newtownabbey Campus, 13th September and 14th September – 10am to 2.30pm
North West Regional College
Limavady Campus, 13th September, 2 pm to 6 pm
Strand Road Sports Hall, 15th September 1pm to 5 pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm
South West Regional College
Omagh Campus, 14th September 9.30am to 1.30pm and 16th September 4pm to 8pm
Enniskillen Campus, 15th September 1pm to 5pm
Dungannon Campus, Main Hall, 15th September 11am to 5pm
Southern Regional College
Portadown Campus, The Conference Room/The Oracle, 13th September 10am to 5pm
Lurgan Campus, 13th September 11am to 3pm
Newry Campus, West Exams Hall, 14th September 10am to 3pm
Greenbank Campus Marquee, 14th September 11am to 3pm
Armagh Campus, Central Hall, 16th September 10am to 5pm
Banbridge Campus, Central Hall, 17th September 10am to 1pm