Local house prices soar!

Bank chief puts huge 17% rise down to post pandemic ‘race for space’ in area

Local house prices soar!

Picturesque houses in Ballycastle - house prices in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have soared by almost 17per cent, according to the latest Government report.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

AVERAGE house prices in the Causeway Coast and Glens area have soared by almost 17per cent, according to a new Government report.

The latest house price index from Land & Property Services reveals that the steepest rise in house prices was in this area, up 16.9% year on year to an average of £171,442.

The report reveals that average house prices in Northern Ireland increased by nine per cent over the last year to £153,449.

The house price index from Land & Property Services said the average price had grown by just under three per cent between the first and second quarters of the year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282