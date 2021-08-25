Charity walk to save dogs from meat trade

ROBERT Donkers is no stranger to mammoth walking challenges, but next month he takes on one that will be close to his heart.



On September 20 Robert and his eight furry friends will walk beautiful Rathlin Island where he and husband Mervyn recently made history by holding the island's first humanist, same sex wedding.



Robert, who is originally from Holland, takes on these walks in order to raise awareness of the plight of the millions of dogs caught up in the vile dog meat torture trade in south east Asia.



He said he is doing this is as dogs are 'killed in the cruelest way' and he wants to do his part in helping prevent this from continuing.

