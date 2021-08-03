Open letter pleads for future of our youths

YOUNG people, part of Causeway Rural Youth Council (The Glens (DEA) recently planned and organised an event for others in Ballycastle as part of an OCNNI level two qualification by the same name this week.



A colour run called ‘Rock up & Run’ was part of their exit strategy from youth council, alongside an open letter calling on services locally to do more to support young people’s mental health.



The event was attended by young people from Ballycastle, The Glens and Cloughmills.



Supported by Deirdre Bradly, Youth Officer for Causeway Coast & Glens Youth Service and Councillors Cara McShane.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*