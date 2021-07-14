Ballycastle man jailed for hospital assaults

Causeway Hospital

A BALLYCASTLE man who assaulted three doctors and a Sister at Causeway Hospital while he was receiving treatment has been jailed for nine months.

Patrick Gerard McGothigan, of Fogarty Crescent, also admitted assaulting four police officers on November 24, 2019, and pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour at the Coleraine Hospital on the same date, as well as causing criminal damage to a PSNI flak jacket.

The 33-year-old appeared by video link from Maghaberry prison, before Coleraine Magistrates sitting remotely in Ballymena on Friday, June 9.

He admitted a raft of other offences, including motoring charges at Straid Road, Ballycastle, on May 10, 2019.

