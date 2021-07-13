Ballymoney man abused hospital staff treating him

A BALLYMONEY man who was aggressive towards staff treating him at Causeway Hospital has received a three-month prison sentence.



Limavady Magistrates, sitting remotely in Ballymena on Wednesday, July 7, heard how Aaron Brown, of Cafe Lane, had been abusive at the Coleraine hospital.



After going into a waiting room, he caused minor damage to hospital signage on February 16 last year.

The 30-year-old also pleaded guilty to possessing Class C drug Xanax, with intent to supply, and possessing the Class C drug on June 13 last year.

