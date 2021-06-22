Benvarden LOL lay wreath for Great War hero

BENVARDEN LOL 1001 held a small yet dignified service to commemorate the legacy of a former member of Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001 Pte John Meeke MM S/N 29097 on Monday evening June 14 2021 at Derrykeighan Old Graveyard.



Welcome was recorded by Worshipful District Master Bro Chris Elliott of Bushmills District No 21.



Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Officers and Brethren of Benvarden Temperance LOL 1001 (Bro Andy McLean WM), Bushmills District No 21 (Bro Mark Heaney District Sectary) with floral tributes laid by family relatives Valerie Montgomery and Tracy McFarlane.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*