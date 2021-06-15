Suckin’ diesel! NI Protocol heralds ban on cheap fuel for boat owners

THE “disaster” of the Northern Ireland Protocol is illustrated perfectly by a £40k bill facing ratepayers for making two types of diesel available at local harbours.



That was the verdict of one councillor when his committee was asked to approve plans to install additional fuel storage and pumping equipment at Ballycastle and Portrush under EU rules.



Current council refuelling facilities dispense cheaper red diesel to both leisure and commercial vessels.



It's an operation that nets Cloonavin between £5k and £7k per year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*