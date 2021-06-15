Ballycastle man graduates from NIFRS
Dean Murray from Ballycastle is one of 38 new Firefighters who recently graduated from NIFRS
BALLYCASTLE man Dean Murray was among 38 Firefighters who graduated last week at the NIFRS Learning and Development Centre, Boucher.
Due to Covid-19 measures, The Firefighters were trained in three groups - two Wholetime cohorts of 12 and a group of 14 previously On-Call Firefighters who trained to become Wholetime Firefighters.
The 24 new Firefighters completed 16 weeks of training, and the On-Call to Wholetime group completed six weeks.
