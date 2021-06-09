Glens ‘poor relation’ of amalgamated council

‘My fight for equality in spending for the area will continue’

Glens ‘poor relation’ of amalgamated council

SINN Fein Councillor Oliver McMullan has slammed officials at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council after what he brands “empty promises” were made to the people of the Glens.

The Glens man said he has met with officials “several times” over the last few years and requested numerous things to improve facilities.

He told the Chronicle: “Glens people in greater numbers are asking what has happened to the council's commitment on maintaining and improving our locality.

“Recently there has been complaints about the condition of the area around the lifeboat station and the carpark at Waterford slipway.

