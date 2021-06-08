Motorcyclist dies following collision

Ballymoney Show organisers receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service
PSNI investigate the scene of a collison in which motorcyclist Craig Nugent lost his life on the Cushendall Road on Wednesday afternoon.
A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash in Ballycastle last Wednesday.
The two-vehicle collision happened on the Cushendall Road, with police receiving a report of the incident just before 3pm.
The man, named locally as Craig Nugent, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Kawasaki motorbike collided with a Jeep Cherokee.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have dashcam footage to come forward.
