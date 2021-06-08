Ballymoney Show organisers receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

THE North Antrim Agricultural Association which annually organises Ballymoney Show has been honoured with The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.



Ballymoney is unique among shows in the UK and Ireland as it is organised and run, mainly by volunteers under the age of 30 from three local Young Farmers Clubs namely Finvoy, Kilraughts and Moycraig.



The Association was formed in 1903 to promote Agriculture. One of the main ways of doing this was through organising an Agricultural Show.

