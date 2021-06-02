Lawyers renew calls for Inga Maria inquest

Claire McKeegan at Inga’s grave with Inga’s nephew Victor

LAWYERS representing the family of murdered backpacker Inga-Maria Hauser have renewed calls for an inquest.

Last year, the Public Prosecution Service announced a decision not to prosecute two suspects in connection with the 33-year-old case.

Inga-Maria went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988. She was a student inter-railing on a trip round the UK.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

