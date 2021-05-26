Young Armoy farmer recognised by Dale Farm

‘John Og has been a true Dale Farmer and an inspiration to his family’

Young Armoy farmer recognised by Dale Farm

Terri Darragh, Armoy, getting help from her son John Óg, who was nominated by Karen McGahan.

DAIRY brand Dale Farm has announced 9-year-old John Og as one of the winners of its recently launched Sharing Goodness initiative, a six-week acts of kindness campaign to recognise all the good things happening in local communities.

John Og’s Mum currently suffers from Cystic Fibrosis and has been shielding as someone deemed extremely vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, she has had a helping hand from John Og, an avid farmer who during lockdown and home schooling was up at the crack of dawn helping on the family dairy farm, managing everything from milking cows to bedding the calves.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

