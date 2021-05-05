Ballycastle is open for business!

THE EXCITEMENT was palpable across NI on Friday when non-essential retail and some of the hospitality industry opened their doors on Friday – and Ballycastle was no exception!



Although there were no Primark sized queues in the seaside town, it was quite noticeably 'open for business' and the hustle and bustle couldn't help but leave business owners, shoppers and residents in a good mood.

Kevin McAuley, freelance photographer and lifelong Ballycastle resident told The Chronicle: “Ballycastle was packed form Friday with day trippers. The weather was very favourable which brought lots of people to the area, indeed this was the case across the Glens and the Causeway Coastal area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*