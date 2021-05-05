Ballycastle is open for business!

‘It is time for us to give back and continue to show our support’

Ballycastle is open for business!

Crowds flocked to Ballycastle Co Antrim on Sunday as restrictions start to ease in Northern Ireland. Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE EXCITEMENT was palpable across NI on Friday when non-essential retail and some of the hospitality industry opened their doors on Friday – and Ballycastle was no exception!

Although there were no Primark sized queues in the seaside town, it was quite noticeably 'open for business' and the hustle and bustle couldn't help but leave business owners, shoppers and residents in a good mood.

Kevin McAuley, freelance photographer and lifelong Ballycastle resident told The Chronicle: “Ballycastle was packed form Friday with day trippers. The weather was very favourable which brought lots of people to the area, indeed this was the case across the Glens and the Causeway Coastal area.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282