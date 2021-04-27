National Trust ‘disappointed’ over council’s stance on car parks

THE National Trust has expressed disappointment at the council's refusal to tackle makeshift car parks close to Northern Ireland's only World Heritage Site.



Last summer temporary parking facilities in fields surrounding the Giant's Causeway Visitor Centre prompted an intervention from Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.



She asked the council to consider using its planning powers to tackle the issue.



But the request was rejected by elected representatives concerned over congestion caused by roadside parking.

