'We wish that Oisin can one day run alongside his sister'

A LOUGHGIEL father is raising funds to help provide the care and treatment for his two-year-old son who suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy.



Mark Traynor and his wife Seanin, who now both live in Armagh, created the 'Opening Oisin's Opportunities' campaign to help raise funds for vital treatement such as water therapy, amongst others.



The family moved back to the Province in November 2019 from London and Mark explains that young Oisin is “a real life little miracle” as he was born after just 25 weeks when Seanin developed sepsis.

