‘He was a great example of faith’

Community in mourning after sudden death of popular Rector Rev. John Anderson

‘He was a great example of faith’

Rev John Anderson pictured at the Billy Parish Church during the Christmas Tree Festival. Inset, notice of cancellation of services in the wake of his sidden and tragic death.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE close knit parishioners of Billy and Derrykeighan are today mourning the loss of their Rector, Reverend John Anderson who passed away at the weekend after contracting Covid-19.

Rev Anderson, 46, described as one of the “most likeable people” died on Saturday morning after being placed in intensive care in Causeway Hospital.

His sudden death opened up a flood of tributes led by the Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, who described Rev Anderson as a “warm-hearted individual” who was a faithful pastor.

He added that Rev Anderson's death had come “as a terrible shock” to everyone.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282