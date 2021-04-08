Police hunt Armoy burglars

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises at the Carrowreagh Road area of Armoy on Tuesday 6th April.

Detective Constable Tosh said: “Sometime between 8:15am and 3:50pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area. Damage was reported to the back door of the property, but nothing is believed to have been taken during the incident.

“I would take this opportunity to remind local people to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe. If you have older relatives or neighbours help them to keep their property and belongings secure.



“Close and lock all doors and windows, consider security lights. To a burglar, a dark house is an empty house.



“The local neighbourhood team are conducting patrols and visits in the area, and are always happy to meet with residents and groups to offer advice and assistance with crime prevention.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area including persons or vehicles, should contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1121 06/04/21. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”