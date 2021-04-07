Samaritans lift the lid on lockdown

Calls lasting longer as local people struggling with isolation

David Mckeown, Coleraine Branch Director of the Samaritans.

THOUSANDS of people across the Causeway Coast and Glens felt more alone and isolated during lockdown, the local branch of the Samaritans has revealed.

The local branch director of the charity has revealed that their calls lasted longer during the year of Covid-19 restrictions.

While there is no local breadown of the number of calls, Samaritans volunteers in Northern Ireland listened for over 30,000 hours during the pandemic as thousands of people contacted the helpline for emotional support. 

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

