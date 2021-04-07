90% of households complete 2021 Census

90% of households here have completed the Census with the vast majority choosing to do it online.

Census field staff will begin calling at houses this week to encourage the remaining households to complete the Census as soon as possible.

Commenting on the response to date, Census Director, Dr David Marshall says: “We have had a fantastic response so far with the vast majority of people choosing to complete the Census online.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has already completed their Census and urge anyone who hasn’t done so to complete it now and play their part in helping shape public services for the next decade.

“We have issued reminder letters to households which have not returned their Census information and field staff will now begin calling at households to follow up on outstanding returns.

“There’s still time to complete the Census online or by returning a paper questionnaire. If you need a little extra help, there is a wide range of language and accessibility support available.”

David adds: “Everyone is required by law to complete the Census and by doing so, you will help government departments, businesses, charities and other organisations understand what our local areas need now and what they are likely to need in the future.”

The Census also captures information about vacant homes and these properties will have received either a paper questionnaire or an online access code. If you have been unable to visit a holiday property you own, go to census.gov.uk/ni/request/access-code/enter-address/ to order a new online access code so you can complete the Census for that property.

For more information and help on how to complete the Census visit census.gov.uk/ni or call the Census contact centre on 0800 328 2021.