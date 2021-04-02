Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council shows support for World Autism Awareness Day

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is marking World Autism Awareness Day by shining blue lights on Cloonavin today (Friday 2nd April 2021).

It’s part of an annual campaign to raise awareness about autistic spectrum disorders including autism and Asperger syndrome.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “Following a request from Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop, Cloonavin, like many other landmarks and buildings around the world, will be illuminated in blue light this evening as a sign of our support for those living with these conditions in our communities, their family members and wider support networks.

“Autism NI is calling on all of us ‘to be kind to different minds’ and I hope this is something we can all pledge to live by. We all have a duty to demonstrate respect and understanding to our family members, friends, colleagues and neighbours who are a part of the autism community.

“Everyone deserves to live in an inclusive society and I’m pleased that we are able to express our commitment to this by lighting up Cloonavin on World Autism Awareness Day.”

You can find out more, including information about autism support services, by going to www.autismni.org.