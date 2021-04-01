Get creative this Easter weekend with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service online activities

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service has arranged an array of amazing arts and crafts to help families get creative at home this Easter.

On Friday 2nd April a special Spring Creative Kids Activity Pack will be available to download, full of interesting activities created by local artists, Karen Torley and Linda Mullholland. A Friday Feel Good Playlist full of Easter and spring themed songs for kids and little ones to sing along with will also be available.

On Saturday 3rd April there’s a chance to take part in the first of two craft videos you can follow from home. Join Karen from Banyan Theatre as she demonstrates how to make an Easter string puppet.

In the second follow along craft video on Sunday 4th April Karen Torley will show you how to create your own Easter bonnet and floppy bunny from everyday craft materials.

All activities will be available via the Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre and Flowerfield Arts Centre Facebook pages, websites, and on YouTube to watch and join from 9am on the day of release.

Everyone who takes part is invited to send pictures of their crafty creations to esther.alleyne@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk so we can share them online to help spread some Spring time positivity with our followers.

More information can be found at www.roevalleyarts.com and www.flowerfield.org.