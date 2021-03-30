Airshow reboot plan clears legal hurdle

SINN Féin have failed to overturn council plans to reboot the Portrush Airshow.



The two-day festival, which cost ratepayers around £200,000, ran for two decades in Portrush but was scrapped in 2020 even before Covid restrictions put paid to all tourism events.



The decision was taken ahead of last year's rate-setting process amid the council's deepening budgetary crisis.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*