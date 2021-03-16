Repair bill holding up National Trust taking ownership of school

THE National Trust is refusing to take possession of the historic Causeway Memorial School until a deal is reached over its repair bill.



Designed by renowned architect Clough Williams-Ellis for landowner Edward Baron Macnaghton in 1915, the listed school building was leased to the Education Authority in 1928.



The lease is due to expire in 2026 and, with the Macnaghton family having sold most of its North Antrim interests, the National Trust agreed two years ago to take over the landlord's role.

