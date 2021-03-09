Grave developments for Ballycastle?

‘It is inevitable that the demand for burial ground will increase’.

Grave developments for Ballycastle?

The green field site on Ramoan Rd which is currently under-utilised has been earmarked by Council as suitable for Ballycastle’s first public cemetery.

BALLYCASTLE councillors say they are hopeful of progress on the town's first public cemetery when the council's environmental Services Committee meets tonight (Tuesday, March 9).

The UUP's Alderman Joan Baird said as the population of Ballycastle has grown, burial space has become more challenging, adding: “I look forward to Council approving expenditure and bringing Ballycastle similar facilities as those in the other three main towns in the Borough.”

A report accompanying the meeting's agenda states: “Back in February 2017 Council approved a tendering process to appoint a cemetery development specialist to undertake a study to investigate potential cemetery development throughout the Borough, this time including Ballycastle.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

