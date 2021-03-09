American football set for Limepark after licence agreement with council

A NEW chapter is about to begin at Limepark as the shared space in Armoy is set to host American football for the first time in the coming months – coronavirus pending!



The news comes after the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed a six-month licence agreement with the Armoy Community Association and Causeway Giants American Football Club.



It is a massive boost to the local community as American football becomes the latest sport to be played at the premises.



The site was last used in 2018 as Armoy Rugby Club made the regrettable decision to fold but restoration works on the 18-acre council owned site has already begun.

