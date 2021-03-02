Three men released on bail after stabbing incident in Ballycastle

THREE men arrested in connection with a stabbing in Ballycastle have been released on bail pending further enquiries.



The incident took place in the Fogarty Crescent area of the town last Thursday morning (February 25).



A man, believed to be in his 20’s, was taken to hospital for his injuries.



The men, aged 32, 29 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary with intent to steal and grievous bodily harm with intent.

